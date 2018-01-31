The report “Global Oxo Chemicals Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application” highlights key dynamics of Oxo Chemicals sector. The potentiality of this sector has been examined along with the significant challenges and growth opportunities. The present market scenario and future predictions of the sector has also been studied in-depth in this report. The report also provides the key market players that are assessed on numerous parameters such as manufacturer’s summary, revenue generation, product portfolio, and sales analysis of Oxo Chemicals segment in the forecast period. Also, this report involves major market drivers and restraints of the given market.

Segmentation based on Type includes:

C7-C13 Plasticizer Oxo Alcohols

Branched Oxo Acids

Heptanoic and Pelargonic Acids

Isobutyraldehyde

N-Butyraldehyde

Propionaldehyde

Others

Segmentation based on Application includes:

Resins

Solvents

Plasticizers

Esters

Acetates

Ether

Acrylates

Others

Market competition by top manufacturers:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemical Company

BAX Chemicals BV

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals America Inc

Andhra Petrochemicals

OXEA Group

Eastman Chemical

Evonik Industries

Table of Contents –

Global Oxo Chemicals Market Research Report 2018

1 Oxo Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oxo Chemicals

1.2 Oxo Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oxo Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4 Global Oxo Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oxo Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)



2 Global Oxo Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Oxo Chemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Oxo Chemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Oxo Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Oxo Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oxo Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oxo Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oxo Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…..

