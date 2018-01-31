An in-depth study titled “Odour Control System Market: Chemical & Petrochemical and Waste Treatment Facilities Application Segments to Hold over Half the Market Share During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report projects the global odour control system market to grow at over 5% CAGR through 2027. In addition to offering detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis, the report also profiles the business and product strategies of key stakeholders in this market.

In order to provide in-depth analysis, the report has divided the global odour control system market into various segments which are system type, application and region. By system type, the global market is sub-segmented into physical odour control, biological odour control and chemical odour control. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into waste treatment facilities, food & beverages, pulp & paper, chemical & petrochemical and other industries. By region, the market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan.

According to the report, evolving end-user demand, combined with stringency in government regulations is fuelling the adoption of biological odour control systems. Although chemical odour control systems still account for a majority share in the market, the adoption of biological systems has gained steady momentum in the past few years. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the assessment period.

Among the various countries, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is one of the largest markets for odour control systems globally. Strong demand for these systems from China and India remains a key factor for the dominance of APEJ in the global market. The recent crackdown by Chinese authorities on those companies that were flouting environmental laws is likely to bring the much-needed correction in the APEJ market. Although these steps may lead to weakness in the short run, they can bolster export and standardization in the long run.

The report also offers a detailed analysis on the key product and business strategies of key players. Some of the major companies are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., ERG (Air Pollution Control) Ltd, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Ecolab Inc., Environmental Integrated Solutions, TANN Corporation, ECS ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS, Air Technology Systems Ltd., Integrity Municipal Systems, RPC Technologies Pty Ltd, CECO Environmental., Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., Scotmas Limited, Tholander Ablufttechnik GmbH, IPEC NV, Odour Pro¸ Perceptive Industries, Inc., BioAir Solutions, LLC, ROMTEC UTILITIES, INC. and COMBINED SEPARATION SYSTEMS PTY LTD.

