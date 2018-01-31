Latest industry research report on: Global Insurtech Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The insurance technology or insurtech is an increasing phenomenon that has revamped the insurance industry to connect with a wider customer base consisting of High Net Worth individuals (HNWI), upper middle-income group, and lower middle-income group. The insurtech platforms have the potential to help insurance companies to improve their relevancy to the customers to rebuild their trust. This will help in customer engagement.
Technavios analysts forecast the global insurtech market to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global insurtech market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the investments made in insurtech platforms in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Insurtech Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Friendsurance
Guevara
Oscars
Zhong An
Other prominent vendors
Acculitx
Allay
Analyze Re,
Array Health
BankBazaar.com
Bayzat
Bought By Many
Censio
Claim Di
Collective Health
Common Easy
CoverFox
CoverHound
Cuvva
Dynamis Software
EaseCentral
Eligible
EverQuote
FirstBest Systems
Gather
Gives range
GoHealth
Goji
Gravie
GroupHub
Haven Life
HealthCare.com
HealthSherpa
Hixme
InforcePRO
insPeer
insuremyrentalcar.com
Insurify
Jointly
Justworks
Ladder
Limelight Health
Lumity
Maxwell Health
Metromile
miEdge
Navera
Picwell
PlanSource
PokitDok
PolicyBazaar
PolicyGenius
Praedicat
QuanTemplate
RenewBuy
ROOT
Sherpaa
Shift Technology
SimplyInsured
Snapsheet
Spex
Stride Health
Sure
Sureify
Inspool
Zebra
TongJuBao
Trov,
Tyche
Uvamo
Zenefits
Zest Health
Zipari
Market driver
Growth of Internet-based business ecosystem
Market driver

Growth of Internet-based business ecosystem
Market challenge
Increasing fraudulent claims
Market challenge

Increasing fraudulent claims
Market trend
Incorporating big data analytics
Market trend

Incorporating big data analytics
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
