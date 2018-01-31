An exhaustive report titled “Banana Puree Market: Ice Cream & Yoghurt Application Segment to Witness Significant Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period: Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2027)” has recently been added to the database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report projects the global banana puree market to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the assessment period. The banana puree market has been assessed across the key regions of the globe in the report.

The report presents segment-wise analysis for its readers to provide 360 degree view of global banana puree market. The global market segments are application, process, source and region. By application, the market is divided into beverages, bakery & snacks, infant food, ice cream & yoghurt, dressings & sauce and others. The process segment is bifurcated into conventional and aseptic. The source segment is sub-segmented into organic and conventional. By region, the global market is divided into key regions which are North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Japan and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan.

According to the report, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) market is likely to be one of the most lucrative markets for banana puree during the assessment period. Many countries in APEJ are among the largest producers and consumers of banana puree. The APEJ banana puree market was valued at nearly US$ 167 million in 2017, and it is projected that APEJ will continue to maintain its dominance in the global market during the assessment period.

Infant food category has traditionally accounted for significant demand for banana puree as an ingredient. Steady demand from this application segment is projected to create a plethora of growth opportunities for players in the banana puree market. Among the various types of infant food prepared by using banana puree, baby yogurt and baby cereals are the most prominent. Increasing awareness on the health benefits of banana puree is fuelling adoption in the infant food segment, as parents in both developed and developing countries are focusing on offering nutritious food to their children.

Some of the major companies are Döhler GmbH, Riviana Foods Pty Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc, Ariza B.V., Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Hiltfields Ltd., Antigua Processors S.A., Symrise AG, Kiril Mischeff, Nestlé S.A., The Kraft Heinz Co., Newberry International Produce Limited, Tree Top Inc., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd. and SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc.

