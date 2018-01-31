“Digital Solutions are playing a major role in revolutionizing the Indian Healthcare Sector- says RNCOS”

Healthcare industry in India is growing at a tremendous pace owing to its strengthening coverage, services and increasing expenditure by public as well private players. The Indian healthcare market is experiencing a gradual transition from traditional healthcare models to digital health solutions. As per our analysis, the market size of Indian Healthcare industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16% to reach an approximate value of US$ 280 billion by the end of 2020.

Highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO-RNCOS said, “The growing demand for greater value care and adoption of technology-based solutions will supplement the growth of Indian Healthcare market. The novel technologies, such as Digital health knowledge resources and electronic medical record are two major factors contributing to the overall growth of this market”.

The scenario of Indian healthcare industry is improving with the application of Information Technology in this sector. The proliferation of IT in the health sector has enhanced the flow of big data exponentially from various sources, such as, wearable health gadgets and hospital database. Furthermore, with the emergence of big data, the rise in the number of publically available clinical trials has increased. The field of genomics has also taken a giant stride in evolving personalized and genetic medicine with the help of big data.

Internet of Things (IoT) is another major application of IT in the healthcare industry. It is a disruptive, innovative technology which is expected to change the way in which healthcare will be delivered, ensuring better outcomes, increasing efficiency and making healthcare affordable to all. Moreover, with the rise of the Internet of (Medical) Things, mobile and wearable devices are increasingly connected, working together to create a cohesive medical report accessible anywhere by your health care provider.

With more than a decade of experience in healthcare industry, RNCOS can act as a potential growth partner in all your business endeavors, be it product launching, geographic expansion, sales improvement, distributor/retailer tie-ups etc. We help make your business flourish by studying the market dynamics, collating with your business and devising the right strategies.

To get a complimentary copy of the white paper, please click: http://rncos.viewpage.co/Indian-Healthcare-Industry

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm