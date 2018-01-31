According to a new report Global Dialysis Market, published by KBV research, the Dialysis Market Size was valued at $87 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $124 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Dialysis Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The US market held the largest share in the North America Hemodialysis Market by Country in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2 % during the forecast period. The Mexico market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.8% during (2017 – 2023).
The In-center Dialysis market dominated the North America Dialysis Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5 % during the forecast period. The Home Dialysis market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Services market dominated the North America Dialysis Market by Products & Services in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 202. The Equipment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% during (2017 – 2023).
The Dialysis Machines market dominated the Italy Equipment Dialysis Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $193.2 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Dialysis Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa, Davita Inc., Nipro Corporation, Diaverum, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Medivators Inc., and Nxstage Medical, Inc…
Global Dialysis Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Hemodialysis
Conventional Hemodialysis
Short Daily Hemodialysis
Nocturnal Hemodialysis
Peritoneal Dialysis
Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)
Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)
By Product & Services
Equipment
Dialysis Machines
Water Treatment Systems
Others
Consumables
Dialyzers
Catheters
Others
Drugs
Services
By End User
In-center Dialysis
Home Dialysis
By Geography
North America Dialysis Market Size
US Dialysis Market Size
Canada Dialysis Market Size
Mexico Dialysis Market Size
Other NA Country Dialysis Market Size
Europe Dialysis Market
Germany Dialysis Market
UK Dialysis Market
France Dialysis Market
Russia Dialysis Market
Spain Dialysis Market
Italy Dialysis Market
Other EU Country Dialysis Market
Asia Pacific Dialysis Market
China Dialysis Market
Japan Dialysis Market
India Dialysis Market
South Korea Dialysis Market
Singapore Dialysis Market
Malaysia Dialysis Market
Other APAC Country Dialysis Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Dialysis Market
Brazil Dialysis Market
Argentina Dialysis Market
UAE Dialysis Market
Saudi Arabia Dialysis Market
South Africa Dialysis Market
Nigeria Dialysis Market
Other LAMEA Country Dialysis Market
Companies Profiled
Braun Melsungen Ag
Baxter International Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co. Kgaa
Davita Inc.
Nipro Corporation
Diaverum
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Nikkiso Co., Ltd
Medivators Inc.
Nxstage Medical, Inc.
