New Delhi, January, 31st: The Foot ball superstar, former England and Manchester United great David Beckham finally launched his long -awaited Miami major League super franchise. Miami has long been identified as a potential Major League Soccer expansion area, but it took Beckham nearly four years just to get Major League Soccer club to Miami but finally he got Global sport to a global city.

The team will play in a 25,000-seat, privately funded stadium, though it remains unclear when that will open — a very possible scenario is that the team begins play in 2020, and moves into its permanent home in time for the 2021 season. Part of the deal also is that Beckham’s group will build a training center and an academy focused on developing local players.

Beckham is a global icon — in the soccer world, the entertainment world, even the fashion world . He started his career with Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He was a fixture in international matches for England for years, and won four championships in four different leagues around the globe.

Beckham hopes to entice ‘big stars’ to his new venture as he believes that Miami is breeding ground of talent. The Miami team is just one of five new expansion teams as Major League Soccer looks to expand to at least 24 teams by 2020. It aims to further increase this amount to 28 over the next decade.

By 2020, the additions of Atlanta United, Minnesota United, Los Angeles FC and a new franchise in Nashville will see Major League Soccer have 24 teams competing for the title. In December 2017, the Nashville expansion team was announced as part of the next phase, with the aim of growing the league to 28 teams.

Miami will be the 25th team and will play their debut season in MLS in 2020. Bids have come from three other cities to complete the remaining teams for the 28-team expansion: Cincinnati, Detroit and Sacramento. There has also been interest from Indianapolis, Charlotte, Raleigh and Phoenix.

