A ligament is a band of tissue that connects bone to bone. The collateral ligaments are located on the outside of the knee joint. These ligaments help to connect the bones of the upper and lower leg inside the knee joint. There are four primary ligaments in the knee. These ligaments act like strong ropes holding the bones together and keeping the knee stable. The medial collateral ligament is present on the sides of the knee which connect the femur to the tibia. The lateral collateral ligament connects the femur to the smaller bone in the lower leg. This ligament controls the side motion of the knee and prevents the knee against unusual movement. It can be injured by exertion of the knee and through non-contact injury such as hyperextension stress.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/collateral-ligament-stabilizer-system-market.html

A collateral ligament injury occurs when the ligaments are stretched or torn. A partial tear occurs when only a part of the ligament is torn. A complete tear occurs when the entire ligament is torn into two pieces. Injuries to lateral knee structures are less common than injuries to medial knee structures but lateral knee injuries may be more disabling because these structures are subjected to greater force during gait. The prominence of games, especially those including valgus knee stacking such as ice hockey, skiing, and football, has added to the successive occurrence of medial collateral ligament injuries.

The global market for collateral ligament stabilizer system is driven by growing prevalence of orthopedic diseases such as knee arthritis and rising geriatric population with low calcium density in the knee bone that leads to facture. However, high cost involved in the knee surgical and knee replacement is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on ligament type, the global collateral ligament stabilizer system market is divided into medial collateral ligament and lateral collateral ligament. The medial collateral ligament segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate as it is the most common ligamentous knee injury. In terms of imaging test, the market is categorized into magnetic resonance imaging, valgus stress test, and x-rays. The magnetic resonance imaging segment is growing at a faster rate than other segments due to its accurate and cost-effective means of evaluating a wide spectrum of knee injuries, ranging from cruciate-collateral ligament injuries to cartilage deficiencies of any age. In terms of treatment, the market is segmented into surgical treatment and non-surgical treatment.

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31487

Surgical treatment such as arthroscopy surgery is growing at a significant rate as compared to other types of non-surgical treatment such as physiotherapy and bracing. The surgical healing rate is high within a short time of period and this attribute to growth of the segment. In terms of end-user, the market is classified into hospitals and orthopedic clinics. The hospitals segment holds a significant market share which is attributed to increasing patient preference due to availability of a wide range of tools, tests, and orthopedic surgeons under one roof.

Geographically, the collateral ligament stabilizer system market is distributed over North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to be the largest markets due to large geriatric population. Moreover, incidence of musculoskeletal disorders such as carpal tunnel syndrome is higher in these regions. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to growth of health care expenditure, rise in the number of health care facilities, and increase in sports injuries. The market growth in Middle East & Africa is driven by growing income and increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis.

Key players operating in the global collateral ligament stabilizer system market include DePuy Synthes, Arthrex, Bauerfeind, DJO Global LLC, and DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Pre-Book Full Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=31487<ype=S

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com