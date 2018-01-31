In organizations the data that is created and stored takes relentless focus and significant resources to manage it cost-effectively, security and reliably. As organizations face exponential growth of their data, many of them are facing challenges to scale the data. This page will describe on how to move the data to cloud.

When data has been distributed it is stored at more locations increasing the risk of unauthorized physical access to the data. For example, in cloud based architecture, data is replicated and moved frequently so the risk of unauthorized data recovery increases dramatically. Such as in the case of disposal of old equipment, reuse of drives, reallocation of storage space. The manner that data is replicated depends on the service level a customer chooses and on the service provided. When encryption is in place it can ensure confidentiality.

Cloud companies offer a broad range of services that can be quickly implemented and only used (and charged) as needed. Furthermore, because of their scale, these companies can implement policies offering much greater efficiencies and capabilities than many on-premise data centers can match. This offers a great opportunity for companies to trade off at least some of their possible capital expenses with operational expenses.

Flexibility

Cloud-based services are ideal for businesses with growing or fluctuating bandwidth demands. If your needs increase itâ€™s easy to scale up your cloud capacity, drawing on the serviceâ€™s remote servers. Likewise, if you need to scale down again, the flexibility is baked into the service.

Auto Update

The beauty of cloud computing is that the servers are off-premise, out of sight and out of your hair. Suppliers take care of them for you and roll out regular software updates â€“ including security updates â€“ so you donâ€™t have to worry about wasting time maintaining the system yourself. Leaving you free to focus on the things that matter, like growing your business.

Security

Lost laptops are a billion dollar business problem. And potentially greater than the loss of an expensive piece of kit is the loss of the sensitive data inside it. Cloud computing gives you greater security when this happens. Because your data is stored in the cloud, you can access it no matter what happens to your machine. And you can even remotely wipe data from lost laptops so it doesnâ€™t get into the wrong hands.

Reliable

Cloud storage is much more reliable when used in tandem with another storage system, such as Google Drive. As stated earlier, the biggest concern with cloud storage is lost data, not hacked data. But that issue is eliminated if the cloud is used more as a “sharing” platform instead of a “storage” platform. By taking shared files and storing them into something like Google Drive, you can ensure that if your data are lost, you can easily locate them through the other platform.

Ease of Scalability

With data storage requirements growing so rapidly, scalability has become a critical concern for businesses. The idea of adding new disks or even tapes for backup no longer makes sense in an environment where space consolidation is critical and costs need to be managed. By using a cloud backup solution, businesses are able to eliminate hardware, software and maintenance costs and can grow their backup in a cost-efficient manner based on what is actually needed. There are no concerns with utilization rates, server sprawl, data sprawl or the lead time necessary to add new equipment or software. Another important benefit, depending upon the cloud vendor, is the opportunity to manage data throughout its lifecycle.

Cloud Safety

Cloud computing has given the technological world a much-needed gift in the form of easy storage and access. There are many cloud safety services who are providing you the best services that offers like computing, storage, analytics, database, applications and deployment services and more the cloud provides you with the flexibility to operate from everywhere without losing any of your data.

It provides data on demand, wherever asked, and the whole system works on a pay as you go basis. Cloud storage is, of course, internet based and when you upload a piece of information to it, you can consider it stored safely. It#39;s cost effective, time saving and very scalable for businesses of all sizes.

Small business owners and large enterprises alike rely on cloud-based storage. Sometimes, it#39;s cheaper (depending on your cost and accounting model), but it#39;s always more convenient. With a cloud subscription, there is no need for buying expensive hardware or software to manage backups, archival, security and so on. And, your cloud data is typically safe from theft, loss and natural disasters.

Cloud services are very simple to use. The cloud provider owns and maintains all the hardware, software (and data centers, Internet, people, etc. ) needed to provide your services. And, as long you#39;re connected to the internet you can access all your files, security and without incident.

