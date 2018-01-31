Chanakya IAS Academy has added one more study centre to the list and announces a free seminar at it recently launched centre at Rajendra Place. The Seminar titled ‘How to Crack Civil Services Exam” will be conducted on 3rd February 2018 from 3 pm onwards at Chanakya IAS Academy, 5th Floor, Plot No 3B, Rajendra Park, Pusa Road, New Delhi.

Success Guru AK Mishra, Chairman & Managing Director of Chanakya IAS Academy, will address the participants at the seminar and will enlighten the aspirants with his enriching experiences and guidance to crack India’s most competitive examination.

Success Guru AK Mishra will help aspirants learn the Art of Success for Civil Services examination and give a detailed insight on Civil Services exam, pattern, syllabus, services followed by right time management techniques, subject wise preparation tips and a lot more relevant information associated with Civil Services Exam. Successful candidates of Civil Services Examination will also be a part of the seminar as guest speakers and will share their journey to success and their on-the-job experiences. They will also take up the queries of the participants and will clear their various doubts and myths related to Civil Services Exam.

Success Guru AK Mishra, besides educating students on Civil Services Exam, will also narrate inspirational stories and motivate the participants with his words of wisdom while bringing out the participants’ true potential. The seminar will also aim at helping the attendees develop right administrative traits which are prerequisite to successfully get through Civil Services Examination.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base through quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy has been organizing seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators.

While sharing insights on the seminar, Success Guru AK Mishra said, “Rajendra Place Branch is our latest feather in the Hat. After 21 successfully operating branches, we have launched this center with an aim to provide our future administrators with the best of guidance. This seminar is being organized not only to make students aware of our new Centre but to also empower the students with some important insights on Civil Services Exam. I chose to personally address the students in this seminar and answer their queries or doubts so that our future leaders should not be left with any myth, doubts or confusion during their preparation for the most coveted Civil Services Exam. To attend the seminar, students can simply call on 9599189564 and register their seats for free”.