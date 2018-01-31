Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research “Global Caustic Soda Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast up to 2027.

Solvay SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Olin Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd, Tata Chemicals Limited, AkzoNobel N.V., and among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Caustic Soda Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Caustic Soda Market – Market Overview

Caustic Soda is the co-product of chlorine production. The laws of chemistry define that for every tone of chlorine production, about 1100 kg of caustic soda is also produced, along with 28 kg of hydrogen. The Caustic Soda is a major building block in many industrial processes. However, because of its chemical and physical properties, it needs to be handled with proper care and professionalism.

Caustic Soda consumption has shown dramatic change over the past four years, although it has represented massive numbers in the terms of global consumption. High growth in alumina industry has set prolific consumption of Caustic Soda and is considered as key growth deriver in this market. Increasing use of aluminium in transport sector supported by increased vehicle sales and higher aluminium intensity in the production of trains and new vehicles is consistently developing demand. Moreover, growing demand from end use industries such as pulp & paper, food processing, textile, alumina and others expected to drive global growth. On the flip side, energy intensive application of Caustic Soda held back the growth of this market. The factor expected to further challenge the global demand due to energy intensive nature.

Caustic Soda Market- Competitive Landscape

Global Caustic Soda Market consists couple of major chemicals industry participants including Solvay SA, Formosa Plastics Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Olin Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, and AkzoNobel N.V. Over the last decade the market has gained momentum with consistent growing consumption and now it is heading towards growth stabilization. In order to sustain the global growth, key players have been seen adopting capacity expansion strategies, thereby, adopting strategic alliance among each other. In addition to this, growth provided by this market has led to bigger acquisition by key industry players to sustain the ongoing demand. Braskem-Solvay Indupa acquisition has considered as key development in 2017, which is expected to create further growth opportunities in the coming years. Major strategies observed amongst key industry players are capacity expansion, acquisition, agreement, and merger. However, it altogether considered as strategic moves and as per the industry experts they are likely to increase in the coming years to retain the on global demand.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1499

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

April 10, 2017- Andhra Sugars opted ThyssenKrupp for caustic soda expansion plant based at Gopalapuram (Andhra Pradesh). Contract has been shared between Andhra Sugars and ThyssenKrupp, wherein, expansion plant has proposed for the production 436 tonnes per day membrane cell caustic soda along with existing production capacity. This collective efforts towards caustic soda expansion expected to cater increased demand and as well as create new .growth opportunities over the assessment period.

December 19, 2017- AkzoNobel Expands high purity salt production in Netherlands. AkzoNobel’s Specialty Chemicals business is studying plans to expand production of high-purity vacuum salt at its Delfzijl site in the Netherlands. This expansion has been planned to cater ongoing caustic soda demand across the Europe, more specifically in Germany.

November 11, 2016- Gujarat Alkalies to open new caustic soda production plant along with 130 MW coal-based power unit in Gujarat. Prior to this activity, joint venture between Gujarat Alkalies and BSE filing has been deliberately formed in December 2015 to initiate the new caustic soda production facility. The new production plan will be capable of producing 266 kilo tons caustic soda and likely to offer new growth driving factors in the coming years.

August 31, 2016- Westlake Chemical Completes Acquisition of Axiall Corporation in change of 3.8 billion. Axial Corporation, which is a foremost chore-alkali producer in North America, and this acquisition. Westlake has been eyeing for market leadership, specifically, North America region. Hence the acquisition activity will be strategic move to attain dominant place North American market.

March 24, 2016- Axiall Old signs liquid caustic soda distribution agreement with World Industries. US-based Chemical Company Axiall has entered into a distribution agreement with automotive and heavy-duty coolants provider Old World Industries, to market liquid caustic soda. With the deal, Old World Industries expects to re-enter in the field of marketing liquid caustic soda, which is used in the production of pulp and paper, alumina, de-inking of waste paper, water treatment, and several chemicals. This agreement is considered as major move towards tapping regional markets.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/caustic-soda-market-1499



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com