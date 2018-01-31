According to a new report Global Automated Liquid Handling Market, published by KBV research, the Automated Liquid Handling Market Size was valued at $590 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $1,059 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

The Disposable Tips market holds the largest share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Modality in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The Standalone market dominated the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $375.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The Multi-Instrument System market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during (2017 – 2023).

The Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies market dominated the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $518.8 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market holds the largest share in the Global Automated Liquid Handling in Whole Genome Amplification Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/automated-liquid-handling-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automated Liquid Handling Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp., Quiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Abcam Plc, Diagenode, Inc., Active Motif, Epizyme, Inc., Zymo Research Corporation, and New England Biolabs Inc.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Standalone

Individual Benchtop Workstation

Multi-instrument System

Others

By Modality

Disposable Tips

Fixed Tips

By Procedure

PCR Setup

Serial Dilution

High-throughput Screening

Cell Culture

Whole Genome Amplification

Plate Reformatting

Array Printing

Other Procedures

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

By Geography

North America Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

US Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

Canada Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

Mexico Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

Other NA Country Automated Liquid Handling Market Size

Europe Automated Liquid Handling Market

Germany Automated Liquid Handling Market

UK Automated Liquid Handling Market

France Automated Liquid Handling Market

Russia Automated Liquid Handling Market

Spain Automated Liquid Handling Market

Italy Automated Liquid Handling Market

Other EU Country Automated Liquid Handling Market

Asia Pacific Automated Liquid Handling Market

China Automated Liquid Handling Market

Japan Automated Liquid Handling Market

India Automated Liquid Handling Market

South Korea Automated Liquid Handling Market

Singapore Automated Liquid Handling Market

Malaysia Automated Liquid Handling Market

Other APAC Country Automated Liquid Handling Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Automated Liquid Handling Market

Brazil Automated Liquid Handling Market

Argentina Automated Liquid Handling Market

UAE Automated Liquid Handling Market

Saudi Arabia Automated Liquid Handling Market

South Africa Automated Liquid Handling Market

Nigeria Automated Liquid Handling Market

Other LAMEA Country Automated Liquid Handling Market

Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Quiagen N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Abcam Plc

Diagenode, Inc.

Active Motif

Epizyme, Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

New England Biolabs Inc.

