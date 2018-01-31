Global Augmented Reality Market: by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Monitor Based, Near Eyed Based), Type (Head Mounted Display, Head up Display, Handheld Device), Application (Retail, Consumer Electronics, Automotive) Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario:

Augmented reality refers to indirect view of physical environment whose elements are augmented with inputs such as sound, video or graphics. Augmented reality is responsible for transforming the world of education and healthcare with its various applications. Increasing penetration of technological advancements in retail, automotive, consumer electronics is driving the growth of augmented reality market.

Technology giants such as PTC, Bipplar, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, DAQRI, Zugara, Upskill, Magic Leap and Infinity Augmented Reality are some of the major players in the augmented reality market. PTC has announced in April 2016 about its new development smart connected retail PLM software. The software will provide visibility and connect consumers, products, stores, supply chain with the management. Whereas, Blippar has acquired Layar in 2014. Layar was one of the pioneers to bring augmented reality in mobile platform. This acquisition would provide Blippar an opportunity for bringing comprehensive insights on user preferences with respect to augmented reality technology.

The major growth driver of Augmented Reality Market includes increasing adoption of digital media and rise in demand for 3-D visualization in healthcare sector. Increasing demand for smart devices and growing popularity of e-commerce are other major factors driving the growth of the global augmented reality market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding tracking customer transactions, recording sales and calculating bills is boosting the growth of the market.

The global augmented reality market has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, type and application. The component segment is further classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further classified into sensors, displays & projectors, position trackers, cameras and others. However, the hardware sub segment is expected to hold the major share of the market owing to the increasing penetration of technology across applications. High adoption of smartphones is one major factors driving the growth of augmented reality market.

The North American region holds the largest share of the market across the globe followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific region. U.S. and Canada are dominating the North America market due to rising technological enhancements and increasing popularity of GPRS and server-cloud enabled Augmented Realitys in the region. The region also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Additionally, the growing use of NFC enabled mobile devices for contactless payments is another major factor driving the growth of Augmented Reality market in the region.

The global augmented reality market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 55% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1143

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global augmented reality market are Google, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), PTC (U.S.), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Daqri (U.S.), Zugara Inc. (U.S.), Blippar (Austria), Upskill (Vienna), Magic Leap (U.S.), Osterhout Design Group (U.S.), Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc. (Israel), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Atheer, Inc. (U.S.), Apple, Inc. (U.S.), Facebook Inc. (U.S.), Scope AR (U.S.), Inglobe Technologies (Latina), Embitel Technologies (India), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Marxent Labs LLC (U.S.), Catchoom Technologies (Spain), HTC corporation (Taiwan), Qualcomm (U.S.) and Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.).

Segments

The global augmented reality market is segmented by component, technology, type and application. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment is further classified into sensors, displays & projectors, position trackers, cameras and others. Whereas, the software segment is further classified into software functions, software development kits, cloud based services and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into monitor based technology and near eyed based technology. Based on type, the market is segmented into head mounted display, head up display and handheld device. Whereas, based on application, the market is segmented into commercial, enterprise, medical, automotive, aerospace & defense, energy, consumer electronics and others.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/augmented-reality-market-1143

Regional Analysis

The global augmented reality market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas North America is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of mobile devices across various industry verticals.

Intended Audience

• Technology Investors

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology Solution Providers

• Government Bodies

• Hospitality Sector

• Raw Material and Manufacturing Equipment Suppliers

• Semiconductor Foundries

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Research Organizations

• Analysts and Strategic Business Planners

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com