Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College is pleased to announce they are offering a new revised Master’s Degree program with a strong focus on integrative medicine, a combination of conventional medicine with eastern medicinal practices. The school offers a curriculum and clinical training that educates students in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) biomedicine, and other evidence-based research, including Japanese medicine, to provide patients with the safest, most effective treatment.

More doctors are now interested in taking a more integrative approach when it comes to treating their patients for a variety of conditions. The Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College has updated their Master of Science degree in Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine to focus on truly holistic medicine. This will allow for a multi-disciplinary approach to healthcare so graduates can work closely with other healthcare professionals for improved patient wellness. More patients are looking for complimentary approaches to healing and medicine, and the programs at AIMC-Berkeley are designed specifically to meet this need.

The goal at the Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College is to train practitioners to be caring, highly proficient and successful in their careers. They understand the importance of teaching doctors to use traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in conjunction with conventional western medicine. This integrative approach gives many patients a higher chance of overcoming their health issues and also gives licensed acupuncturists greater opportunities to treat more patient’s needs.

Anyone interested in learning more about these programs in integrative medicine and/or becoming an integrative healthcare professional can find more information by visiting the Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College website or by calling 1-510-666-8248.

About Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College: Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine College takes an integrative approach to training medical professionals, combining eastern and western medical practices for better overall care. They have a consistent track record as one of the top-rated schools in biomedicine instruction. They offer off-site clinical practice, as well as international educational travel opportunities in order to provide their students with the best training possible.