Global Wireless Microphone Market, By Technology (Wi-Fi Band (2.4 GHz, 3.6 GHz and 5 GHz), Radio Frequency Channel (Single Channel, Dual Channel, Multi-Channel), Radio Frequency Band (540 MHz – 680 MHz, 721 MHz – 750 MHz, 823 MHz – 865 MHz)), By Product Type (Handheld, Headwom, Clipper), By Application (Entertainment, Education, Hospitality) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The key players in the global wireless microphone market include- Shure Incorporated (U.S.), Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan), Yamaha Corporation (Japan), LEWITT GmbH (Austria), Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Rode Microphones (Australia), AKG Acoustics (Austria), Blue Microphones (U.S.) and inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. This is due to the presence of some leading industry participants such as Shure Incorporated (U.S.), Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Blue Microphones (U.S.) and inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.). However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The global wireless microphone market can be bifurcated as technology, product type, applications and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as Wi-Fi band, radio frequency channel and radio frequency band. Wi-Fi band is further segmented into 2.4 GHz, 3.6 GHz and 5 GHz, radio frequency channel into Single Channel, Dual Channel, Multi-Channel and radio frequency band segment into 540 MHz – 680 MHz, 721 MHz – 750 MHz, 823 MHz – 865 MHz. Based on product type, the market is segmented into handheld, headwom, clipper, other. Corporate usage, entertainment, education, hospitality, events, military/defense and others are the applications covered under the study of Wireless Microphone Market.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

The factors contributing to the growth of the wireless microphone market are growing adoption of technology coupled with growing consumer electronics market. Furthermore, factors such as increasing sports events globally, booming entertainment industry are expected to boost the growth of the wireless microphone market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. However, complexity in assembly of microphone is a factor hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global wireless microphone market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The wireless microphone market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global wireless microphone market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.63 billion by the end of 2023 with 8.44% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Wireless Microphone into technology, product type, application and region.

By Technology

Wi-Fi Band

• 4 GHz

• 6 GHz

• 5 GHz

Radio Frequency Channel

• Single Channel

• Dual Channel

• Multi-Channel

Radio Frequency Band

• 540 MHz – 680 MHz

• 721 MHz – 750 MHz

• 823 MHz – 865 MHz

By Product type

• Handheld

• Headwom

• Clipper

• Other

By Applications

• Corporate Usage

• Entertainment

• Education

• Hospitality

• Events

• Military/Defense

• Others

By Region

North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Rest Of Asia Pacific

Intended Audience

• Telecommunication companies

• Training center

• Schools

• Manufacturers

• Electronic components providers

• Corporate

• Television

