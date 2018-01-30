Market Highlights

The factor which drives the growth of variable frequency drive market is increase in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries. Other factors driving the growth of these market are regulation on efficiency of energy, growing trends in industrial automation, efficient utilization of energy and increase in construction activities, power transmission & distribution. The utilization of VFDs, also results in the reduction of production cost, ultimately leading to the growth of these market. The growth of VFDs is also attributed by the increase of infrastructure activities such as construction of hospitals and educational institutions. The reduction in the operating cost of energy industry also results in the growth of this market.

The report has been analyzed based on types, applications, end-user and regions. On the basis of type, AC drives is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to higher demand for AC drives and less requirement of maintenance. They are extensively used in heavy industries such as metals and mining, power generation, oil & gas, which has led to the growth of these segment. Based on applications, pumps segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rapid increase in the industrial activities and the growth of the construction sector. On the basis of end-user, infrastructure segment is expected to dominate the market because VFD’s are mainly used in infrastructure activities. The overall variable frequency drive market is expected to grow due to the growth in the infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific.

Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is predicted to grow at approximately 6% by 2022

Key Players

The key players of global variable frequency drive market are

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.),

WEG (Brazil),

Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan),

Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland),

General Electric (U.S.),

Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.),

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share

The Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest market share during the forecast period because the region is leading in infrastructure and industrial sector. Energy industries are adopting these drives in order to reduce the energy consumption and reduce the emission of CO2. In Middle East and Africa, the growth in the construction industry have resulted in the growth of these market. Europe is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to the rise in automotive industry.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly based on applications. Pumps segment is expected to dominate the variable frequency drive market due to the rapid increase in the industrial activities and growing construction sector. The growing oil & gas production in U.S. and Middle East have also resulted in the growth of these markets. In Asia-Pacific, there has been increase in demand for the use of pumps, due to which the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

The factors contributing to the growth of variable frequency drive market are increase in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, efficient utilization of energy, increase in construction activities, power transmission and reduction in the cost of production if VFD’s.

The restraint in the growth of global variable frequency drive market is the decrease in Greenfield investment of VFD which will lead to decrease in the profit.

