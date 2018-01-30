Freelance and project-based employees are valuable to companies, but their unique employment arrangement can cause disruptions or irregularities in traditional HR management systems. Unit4 Asia Pacific offers a solution.

[KUALA LUMPUR, 30/1/2018] – Unit4 Asia Pacific is known worldwide for its business solutions that increase revenue and make manpower and operations management, as well as company data and performances analysis, convenient. It designs ERP solutions from the ground up, making its products compatible and ideal for each client. This business model is proving valuable for many businesses today, especially those that fall under the gig economy.

A Formidable Market

The gig economy is no longer an emerging employment sector—it’s a rearing giant that’s grown exponentially in the last couple of years.In fact, the latest statistics from the Pew Research Center, a non-partisan research organisation, show that 8% of Americans earned money from working short-term projects or “gigs” in 2015. They include online and labour jobs like data entry, package delivery, cleaning, laundry and other services.

McKinsey Global Institute had similar findings. Its 2016 report showed that 162 million people in Europe and the US took gig jobs, whether for leisure or as a primary source of income.

Gig Workers in the Corporate World

This growing population has penetrated the corporate sector, as well. Recruiters are now hiring freelancers based on their skill set because it’s an efficient alternative to growing and cultivating in-house talent.Unfortunately, this is creating a shake-up with traditional HR management systems.

Unit4 Asia Pacific, with its flexible platform, provides a solution for businesses that employ freelancers.

Making Way for Gig Employees

Unit4 Asia Pacific’s human resource database management system enables HR offices to record employee information, monitor productivity, and streamline the payroll process regardless if they are full-time workers or freelancers. The software boasts an “elastic foundation” which allows clients to customise segments even if they have limited IT expertise.

This capability enhances a company’s workforce management regardless of the employment status of its workers.

“The Unit4 People Platform offers a whole new level of capabilities designed around the needs of people, enabling you to harness the latest advances in key technologies,” it says on the company’s website.

About Unit4 Asia Pacific

Unit4 Asia Pacific is a provider of enterprise resources planning or ERP solutions to companies of all sizes. Its clients include organisations in the education and public services sectors, real estate, finance, retail, and wholesale, among others. It was founded in 1980 and has since expanded worldwide with offices in North and South America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe.

