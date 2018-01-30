Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Thin Film and Printed Battery Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of Thin Film and Printed Battery over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market identified that APAC dominated the Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the Thin Film and Printed Battery market worldwide.

The report segments the global thin film and printed battery market on the basis of voltage rating, chargeability, and application.

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market by Voltage Rating

• Below 1.5 V

• Between 1.5 V and 3 V

• Above 3 V

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market by Chargeability

• Single-Use Battery

• Rechargeable Battery

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market by Application

• Smart Cards (E-Cards)

• Smart Packaging

• Wearable Devices

• Entertainment

• Consumer Electronics

• Wireless Communication

• Other Applications

Global Thin Film and Printed Battery market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

• Enfucell OY Ltd.

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• Imprint Energy

• Panasonic Corporation

• Ultralife Corporation

• Cymbet Corporation

• Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

• Excellatron Solid State, LLC

• Brightvolt Inc.

