Indian Diesel Generator market has been witnessing tremendous growth with rising power cuts and supply shortages across the country. Now a days, almost each and every organization needs consistent power supply as data loss can be more expensive than the capital expenditure required for backup power equipment. In 2013, the Indian diesel generator market grew 9.5% compared to the previous year. Further, the Indian diesel generator market (upto 100 KVA) is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% in value terms during 2014-2018.

The report, “India Diesel Genset Market Outlook 2018”, which is spread over 90 pages, is an outcome of comprehensive research and unbiased analysis of the Indian Diesel Generator market and its various segments to present a clear picture of the past and present market trends. It evaluates the existing market opportunities in relation with the factors driving the diesel generator demand.

The report has studied the diesel generators market performance both in value and volume terms. The Indian diesel generator market has been largely occupied by medium range (20 to 62.5 KVA) accounting for nearly half of the total diesel generator market. Our report covers the detail of diesel gen-sets market (5 to 100 KVA) including market size by KVA rating and by sectors as well. Besides this, we have found out the diesel generators market potential in various geographical regions of the country.

There are new opportunities for the Indian Diesel Genset Market. The immense growth in the telecommunication industry in India is accompanied with a proportionate growth in the diesel generator market that caters to the vital needs of the towers requiring round the clock operation. With the rising demand for 3G service deployment, new telecom towers have been added, creating a fresh wave of demand for diesel generator sets of the small and medium categories. It is estimated that more than 60% of Indian telecom towers depend purely on diesel generators for getting power. Driven by an upsurge in demand from telecommunication sector, the gen-set market is poised to witness sound growth in the coming years.

– Persistent Power Scarcity Driving Demand for DG sets

– Telecom Sector Propelling Demand for Diesel Gen-sets

– Diesel Generators Demand on Rents Emerging as New Business

– Advancement in Technology Making Inroads for Hybrid Gen-sets

– Gas Gen-sets Gaining Market Traction over Diesel Gen-sets

