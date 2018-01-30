Recent studies suggest that cold water immersion is an ideal method for a post-workout cooldown. Its benefits allow the body to detoxify and reduce muscle pain and inflammation. Guardian Pools offers plunge pools in Perth that provide ideal muscle relaxation after regular exercise.

[ROCKINGHAM, 30/1/2018] – Swimming laps for 30 minutes in a pool are among the few exercises that give a full body workout. Doing laps provides muscular and cardiovascular benefits.

Activating the Body’s Lymphatic System

Immersing the body in cold water can help activate the lymphatic system, which is responsible for cleansing the body and getting rid of its waste, bacteria, and microbes from the cells.

The lymphatic system relies heavily on muscle contraction to be able to produce lymph fluids and deliver them throughout the body. Lack of exercise slows down lymphatic activity which can lead to the build-up of toxins inside the body.

Cold water immersion causes the body to contract, which activates the detoxifying effects of the lymphatic system. This activity triggers the white blood cells to destroy bacteria and other foreign bodies – a result of a boosted immune system.

Relieving Muscle Soreness and Inflammation

Water therapy is a popular method to treat athletes suffering from muscle pain and inflammation. Researchers from the Australian Institute of Sport and The University of Western Australia studied the efficiency of different water temperature levels in providing muscle therapy.

In the study’s findings, cold water immersion was able to reduce impairments in both running and cycling athletes. The cold temperature sped up the recovery of swollen muscles through hydrostatic pressure.

Plunge Pools for Full Body Relaxation and Wellness

Guardian Pools, the experts in providing and installing residential pools in Perth, offers plunge pools that are ideal for post-exercise cooldown.

Their cold plunge pools allow people to relax their muscles by temporarily numbing nerves and triggering the release of endorphins.

According to Guardian Pools: “This natural reaction from the body helps alleviate pent-up stress in your muscles and joints. Naturally, less stress in these areas helps you avoid strains, sprains, and other forms of injuries.”

About Guardian Pools

Guardian Pools is one of the leading pool companies in Perth, Western Australia. The company has been providing homes in the region with a wide selection of fibreglass pools that meet both aesthetic and functional needs. Apart from plunge pools, Guardian Pools also offers and installs lap pools, kidney-shaped pools and other pools of stunning colours and finishes.

To learn more about the company and their services, visit https://guardianindustries.com.au.