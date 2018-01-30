The report on Telehealth Market by component (software, services, hardware), by mode of delivery (cloud-based delivery mode, on-premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode), by end user (payers, providers, patients) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World.

According to the report the Global Telehealth Market is projected to grow at a CAGR 26.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report on global telehealth market identified that North America dominated the global telehealth market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the telehealth market worldwide.

The report segments the global telehealth market on the basis of Component, Mode of Delivery, and End User.

Global Telehealth Market by Component

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Global Telehealth Market by Mode of Delivery

• Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

• On-Premise Delivery Mode

• Web-Based Delivery Mode

Global Telehealth Market by End User

• Payers

• Providers

• Patients

• Other End Users

Global Telehealth Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

• Vidyo, Inc.

• Philips Healthcare

• Honeywell Life Care Solutions

• Medtronic PLC

• Care Innovations (A Subsidiary of Intel Corporation)

• Tunstall Healthcare

• Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.

• Globalmedia Group, LLC

• Intouch Health

• AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

