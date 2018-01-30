The latest report on Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Infinium global research gives complete coverage of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market by type (circular, curved, straight), indication (lungs, skin, blood vessels, hernia, digestive tract), product (manual surgical stapling devices, powered surgical stapling devices), end user (ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2017 to 2023. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Surgical Stapling Devices such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run. According to report the global surgical stapling devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global surgical stapling devices market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future.

The recent report on global surgical stapling devices market identified that North America dominated the global surgical stapling devices market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the surgical stapling devices market worldwide.

The report segments the global surgical stapling devices market on the basis of type, indication, product, and end user

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Type

• Circular

• Curved

• Straight

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Indication

• Lungs

• Skin

• Blood Vessels

• Hernia

• Digestive Tract

• Others

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Product

• Manual Surgical Stapling Devices

• Powered Surgical Stapling Devices

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by End User

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Hospitals

• Others

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Row

Companies Profiled in the report

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

• Dextera Surgical Inc.

• 3M Company

• Purple Surgical Holdings Limited

• Grena Ltd

• Medtronic plc

