Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market, By Specification (Image Processing Type, Spectrum, Array Type), ByApplication (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial) – Global Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

A complementary metal-oxide semi-conductor imager can be defined as the transition of voltage to pixel level and it is operated with a single source of power. CMOS imager is basically integrated into a small chip. Also, it is consumer oriented which depends on the process of technology with some standard adaption for imaging. Basically CMOS transforms light into electrons and it requires various types of technology to perform effectively.

The main factor contributing to the growth of the Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market are the implementation of image sensor in various sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics and others, technological innovations and features such as data safety. Also, the increasing demand for tablets and smart phones is expected to boost the market over the forecast period.

In 2015, Sony Corporation announced a new plan to boom the production of CMOS image sensors. The company increased its investment into CMOS sensors that aided in the increase in its production of stacked CMOS image sensors. Stacked CMOS image sensors have two chips- one for image sensing pixels and the other for digital circuit. They are widely used in smart phones and tablets.

Study Objectives of Global Stacked CMOS Image Sensor Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global stacked CMOS image sensor market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global stacked CMOS image sensor market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by specification, application, and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global stacked CMOS image sensor

Key Players:

The key players in the global stacked CMOS image sensor market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Canon Inc. (Japan), OmniVision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Galaxy Core Inc. (China), Sharp Corporation (Japan), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), among others.

Segments:

The global stacked CMOS image sensor market can be segmented into specification, application and region.

Specification:

Image Processing Type

• 2D Image Sensor

• 3D Image Sensor

Spectrum

• Visible

• Non-Visible

Array

• Linear Image

• Area Image

Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Media & Entertainment

• Aerospace & Defense

• Security & Surveillance

By Region:

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to focus on innovations, adoption of new technologies and high investments for the new technologies. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period majorly due to easy availability of cheap labor, increasing demand for consumer electronics and manufacturing hub.

