Anas Sillwood, managing partner at SHUKR Islamic Clothing, reflects on the importance of feeling fashionable while maintaining traditional ideals.

Anas Sillwood didn’t plan on helping to create one of the first globally recognized contemporary Islamic clothing brands, but that’s exactly what he did in 2001 with the creation of SHUKR Islamic Clothing. Registered in the US and UK, SHUKR prides itself on being at the forefront of men and women’s traditional yet modern fashion in the West.

Dedicated to putting faith into fashion, SHUKR also provides appropriate Islamic clothing that combines Islamic standards with Western sensibilities in different collections throughout the year. These unique collections include a variety of men’s hats, tops, tunics, and cardigans for layering, long-sleeve shirts, abayas, hijabs, long skirts, and wide leg jeans – which can be difficult to find in mainstream clothing stores.

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses, are also available, and are proving to be popular among many Muslim women due to their versatility and modesty. “We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that both Muslim women and men will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well,” said Sillwood.

As a fan aptly commented on SHUKR’s Facebook page, “The world would be so beautiful if we all wore SHUKR.”

Launched in 2001, SHUKR was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West and all over the world. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.shukronline.com

