Global Security Solutions Market by Product (Video surveillance, Access control, Intruder alarms, Wireless systems), by Services (Remote Monitoring Services, Video Surveillance Services, Security Systems Integration) and End-users (Commercial, Residential, Government, Healthcare) – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

In information technology security can be defined as defense of digital information and IT assets against internal and external and accidental threats. Defense includes detection, prevention and response to threats using policies, software tools and IT services. Security solutions are important for all the enterprises and organizations of all sizes and also in various industries. Weak security can result in to leakage of data or internal threats.

The key drivers for the growth of the security solutions market are the increasing need to protect individual’s property from the growing threats, growing consumer awareness regarding security concerns, willingness to invest for security systems, increasing demand of wireless technology in security systems and adoption of new advanced security systems. However, low adoption of security solutions by manufacturers is hampering the overall growth of the market.

Geographically, North-America accounted for the largest market share for the global security solutions market.

The global Security Solutions Market is expected to reach USD ~380 billion by the end of 2022 with ~11 % CAGR during forecast period 2017-2022

Study Objectives of Global Security Solutions Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global security solutions market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global security solutions market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by product, services, end-users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global security solutions

Key Players

The key players in the global security solutions market include Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Tyco International Ltd (U.S.), Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited (India), Bosch Security Systems (Germany), ASSA ABLOY AB (Sweden), Hikvision Digital Technology Co.Lt (China), ADT Corp(U.S.)., Nortek Security & Control LLC (U.S.), UTC Fire & Security (U.S.) and others.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Security Solutions into product, services and region.

By Product-

• Entrance control

• Intruder alarms

• Wireless systems

• Thermal cameras

• Video surveillance

• Access control

• Fire Control

• Others

By Services-

• Remote monitoring services

• Fire protection services

• Video surveillance services

• Access control service

• Security systems integration

• Others

By End-users-

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Energy & Utility

• Transportation

• Retail

• Banking & finance

• Education

• Residential

• Government

• Others

By Region-

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the mandatory fire protection and safety regulations in the region.

