In this report, Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market in its published report, titled “Global Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFAs) Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” In terms of revenue, the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market is estimated to register a promising 10.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2026, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

The prime factors fuelling the demand for PUFAs are rising occurrence of diseases such as such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, and growing preference for PUFAs (mono & poly-unsaturated fats). Furthermore, a growing use of PUFAs as an ingredient of choice in processed and convenience food is fuelling the intake of PUFAs all over the world. Additionally, a growing adoption of PUFAs in dietary supplements for children is expected to propel the demand for PUFAs.

Request for Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2326

Segmentation analysis

The global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market is segmented by product type, source, form, and application. Among all the product type segment, the omega-3 fatty acids segment is expected to exhibit the highest revenue growth, followed by the omega-6 fatty acids segment over the forecast period. The omega-3 fatty acids product type segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 11.0% through 2026.

To provide in-depth insights on the pattern of demand for polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), the market has been segmented into sources such as marine and plant. The marine source segment is projected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of 11.3%. The marine source segment is further divided into algal and fungus oil, fish oil, and krill oil.

The fish and krill oil segments are collectively expected to contribute significantly in the growth of marine segment. The plant source segment is further differentiated into chia seed oil, flax seed oil and other (hemp, canola oil, sunflower oil, soybean oil, primrose oil and camelina oil). The chia seed oil and other (includes sunflower, canola and soybean oil) segments are expected to collectively contribute in the growth of plant source segment.

The market has also been segmented by form into oil, syrup, softgel and capsule, and other (powder, emulsion and gummy candy) segments. Increasing consumption of oil segment is likely to be highest during the forecast period, with the segment registering a 11.3% CAGR.

On the basis application, the market is categorised into dietary supplement, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and animal food and feed. The dietary supplement segment will continue dominance over other segments by attaining a highest market share of 46.0 % in 2016.

Regional analysis

On the basis of region, The Western Europe market has been estimated to lead the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market by 2016 end. Collectively, Western Europe and North America markets are expected to account for over 50.4% revenue share of the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market by 2016 end. Owing to increasing seafood consumption and production, the Eastern Europe PUFAs market is projected to exhibit decent CAGR of 11.0% between 2016 and 2026. The APEJ PUFAs market is estimated to witness a comparatively high CAGR of 14.1% through 2026. The Japan regional market is likely to register a CAGR of 10.1% while Latin America and MEA are expected to grow at a modest rate in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market over the next 10 years.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2326

Vendor insights

A few of the top companies in the global polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) market include Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Croda International PLC, Enzymotec Ltd., Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline plc

In this report, Future Market Insights has discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.