Pyrimethamine is a medication used for protozoan infections. It is commonly used as an antimalarial drug (for both treatment and prevention of malaria), and to treat Toxoplasma gondii infections, particularly when combined with the sulfonamide antibiotic sulfadiazine when treating HIV-positive individuals. Pyrimethamine is typically given with a sulfonamide and folinic acid due to its resistance against many Plasmodium species. Pyrimethamine has also been found to limit the expression of the superoxide dismutase 1 gene, a protein involved in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Pyrimethamine is considered in the list of one of the most important medications by World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. Pyrimethamine’s ability to cure protozoan infection and toxoplasma infections, rising number of HIV positive patients worldwide and immunosuppressed individual at a risk of infections are the factors driving the pyrimethamine treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, mergers and acquisitions by the manufacturing companies would also the boost the demand and supply for the pyrimethamine medication in the pyrimethamine treatment market.

However, the certain side effects that may occur with pyrimethamine medication include allergic reactions, blood disorders, tongue changes, blood in the urine, heart rhythm disorders, anorexia, and vomiting (see Important Safety Information below) which act as a restraining factor for the growth of this market. Additionally, factors such as pricing issues in some countries and resistance developing against the drugs may hamper the growth of the pyrimethamine treatment market during the focus period of 2013 to 2023.

The global pyrimethamine market has been segmented into brands and geography. On the basis of brand, the pyrimethamine treatment market has been segmented into two drugs that are presently marketed such as Daraprim and Fansidar. The Daraprim sub-segment held the largest share for the pyrimethamine treatment market. However, the Fansidar sub-segment is growing at a high rate due to affordable cost and availability.

Geographically, North America dominates the global pyrimethamine treatment market followed by Europe. The market domination was majorly due to the pricing structure of the pyrimethamine drug in the U.S. The High prevalence of toxoplasma in the region also acts as the driving factor for the growth of the pyrimethamine treatment in the North America. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), toxoplasmosis is one of the five neglected parasitic infections in the U.S.

It is the second leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the country and more than 60 million people in the U.S. carry the toxoplasma parasite, and more than one million people in the U.S. are infected annually with the toxoplasma parasite, which is associated with high rates of morbidity and mortality. Asia-Pacific is also increasing constantly in the pyrimethamine drugs market mainly due to the high prevalence of protozoan disease such as malaria in India, China and other developing nations. Moreover, government initiatives and regulatory norms in these countries would fuel the market for pyrimethamine treatment market in the region during the forecast period. Latin America is also a growing market for pyrimethamine treatment due to developing healthcare expenditure and high prevalence rate of malaria and toxoplasma in the region.

Some of the major players in pyrimethamine treatment market include Turing Pharmaceuticals, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Pfizer, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

