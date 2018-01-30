The global public cloud application infrastructure services market is characterized by some globally prominent technology companies and cloud service providers. Leading players operating in the market include Amazon Web Services Inc., NetSuite, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., ServiceNow, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., and Alphabet, Inc., notes Future Market Insights (FMI). Several of these players are focusing on a rich ecosystem and introducing technology advanced products offering a range of benefits to end users, in order to gain a better foothold in the market. In addition, a number of emerging players are launching innovative services for cloud platforms to support the growing workload mobility, in a move to gain a competitive edge over others and consolidate their shares.

According to FMI, the global public cloud application infrastructure services market is projected rise at a robust CAGR of 24.5% from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to reach a valuation of approximately US$22,215 Mn in the year 2022 by the end of the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4881

The various applications of public cloud application infrastructure services can be categorized under application development, business intelligence platform, database management systems, and application infrastructure and middleware. Of these, the application infrastructure and middleware segment is anticipated to rise at an impressive CAGR and reach a valuation of US$8,236 Mn in 2022. The segment is predicted to hold a revenue share nearing one-third of the overall application market by 2017 end and is expected to gain share throughout the assessment period. Of all the regions, North America is projected to account to the major revenue share of the global market and the regional market is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Rising Adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to boost Market

The vastly emerging demand for cloud computing across next generation enterprises world over to meet their needs of innovative platforms and support technologies is a key factor that has led to the evolution of the public cloud application infrastructure services market. The crucial need of a substantial cloud physical infrastructure to support these initiatives is a key factor driving the demand for public cloud application infrastructure services. The prominently rising adoption of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) among all service models is attributed chiefly to the range of benefits end user get, including adaptability, hybrid support, and network resiliency.

As public cloud forms one of the most preferred method of deploying IaaS by accessing virtualized computing resources over the internet, public cloud application infrastructure services have gained traction in the market. The growing popularity of public cloud services among enterprises world over may be attributed to enhanced security, simplified access, and agility, without making any large capital expenses. Furthermore, enterprises are recognizing the fundamental function of supporting all other cloud computing services, including Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS).

Advent of User-friendly Offerings by Cloud Providers to Create Lucrative Avenues

The substantial popularity of pay-as-you-go model characteristic of public IaaS cloud is a key factor expected to bolster the uptake among various applications. The ease of deployment and scalability of public IaaS over other types of cloud types of offering is a key factor expected to fortify the demand. The rising demand of IaaS to address workload mobility across enterprises is expected to accentuate the market over the forecast period. This is attributed to their cost-efficiency and their resiliency in meeting their needs of experimental, temporary workloads.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-4881

The lack of standardization of performance and cost of these services across providers is a notable factor likely to hamper their demand. Nevertheless, a careful evaluation of the features and benefits of public IaaS vendors by end users is expected to overcome these challenges. Furthermore, the advent of user-friendly IaaS and the introduction of add-on services by cloud computing services are expected to open up exciting avenues for market players in the coming years.

The study presented here is based on a report by Future Market Insights (FMI) titled “Public Cloud Application Infrastructure Services Market – Global Industry Analysis (2012 – 2016) & Opportunity Assessment (2017 – 2022).”