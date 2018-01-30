Mumbai, 30th Jan 2018: PTron announces the launch of ‘Sonor’, a Bluetooth mini speaker with subwoofer sound effect. The speaker perfectly fits into your palm and connects to any smart device or tablet. The pocket-sized wonder delivers astounding level of performance.

PTron Sonor is a next-generation Bluetooth speaker that comes with high-quality sound coupled with stylish design. Its ultra-compact size makes it easy to carry anywhere you go. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery lasts up to six hours of playback time. This makes Sonor an ideal companion for hiking, camping, office use and parties at home. It is easy to pair and play, as it connects to your mobile device on the touch of a button!

Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technology Pvt Ltd said, “We are excited to add PTron Sonor to our portfolio of portable Bluetooth speakers. PTron Sonor is compact and produces better sound than any other speaker in its class. We will be launching a wide range of portable Bluetooth speakers in the current quarter. We plan to sell half a million speakers in the coming financial year. We are confident that PTron speakers will exceed the expectations of our customers.” He added, “Conforming to the brand philosophy of #BeLoudBeProud, the PTron range would focus on making ‘loud’ fashionable again.”

Launched on LatestOne.com, the PTron Sonor is priced aggressively at INR 999/-.

Features & specifications:

 Scratch and fingerprint stain resistant metallic body

 360 degree surround sound with subwoofer effect

 Compatible with TF card and 3.5 mm AUX interface

 New generation touch screen

 Bluetooth v3.0 with advanced chipset

 Bluetooth Range – 10 m from the paired device

 Speaker – 40 mm 4R 3W

 Frequency range – 40 Hz to 18 kHz

 1000 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery

 Charging voltage – USB 5V 600mA

 Playback time – upto 6 hours

 Product size – 85x85x30mm

About PTron

PTron is a well-established mobile accessories brand with a wide range of products – including audio and charging devices. It is owned by Palred Online Technologies Pvt. Ltd (POT) which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd (PTL), a listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004.

About LatestOne.com

Hyderabad-based LatestOne.com is India’s only e-tailer specializing in tech and mobile accessories such as Bluetooth devices, mobile covers, tablet accessories, cables, power banks, headsets, smart watches, mini android TV, fashion accessories etc. It stocks over 10,000 different products in its inventory and operates through its own fulfillment centers in Delhi and Mumbai. It is owned by Palred Online Technologies Pvt. Ltd (POT) which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd (PTL), a listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004.