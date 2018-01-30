Market Scenario:

Growing population in developing countries is causing an increased demand for convenience food such as juices, bakery products, and snacks, this has uplifted the demand for proteases in the foods & beverages industry. Proteases are considered as a valuable catalyst in the industrial processes. They perform precise reactions crucial for the production process but have no technical function in the downstream food products. For instance, in the meat industry, enzyme-like papain is used to tenderize meat. Furthermore, increasing demand for proteases other than food & beverage industries is adding fuel to the growth of the global proteases market.

Additionally, increased private investments by companies in food enzymes to gain consumer attention is supporting the growth of the global proteases market. Additionally, the enhancement of the product coupled with technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of the proteases market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global proteases market: Associated British Foods Plc (U.K), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (the Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Dyadic International, Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (India), Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co. (U.S.), and Biocatalysts Limited (U.K)

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5283

Key Findings:

The U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands are the major importers of protease enzymes

Application of proteases in food & beverage products is experiencing a higher growth rate

Application of renin protease in the dairy industry is experiencing a higher growth rate

Market Segments:

The Global Proteases Market is segmented into type, form, and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into trypsin, renin, pepsin, bromelain, papain, alkaline protease, and others. Among all, the renin segment is dominating the market followed by alkaline protease owing to its higher use in the foods & beverages, dairy, and meat products globally.

On the basis of the form, it is segmented into liquid, powder, and others. Among all, the powder segment holds the major market share due to its increased use of food products for improving the shelf-life.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into bakery & confectionery, beverages, sweet & savory snacks, dairy & frozen desserts, animal feed, and others. Among all, the bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the market owing to the high use of proteases in bakery products for enhanced stability and increased shelf-life. However, increased consumption of dairy & frozen desserts is experiencing a high demand for proteases.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/proteases-market-5283

Regional Analysis:

The global proteases market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the proteases market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for proteases market owing to the emerging markets of India and China.

The North American region is experiencing an elevated demand for dairy & meat products especially in the U.S., which in turn has uplifted the demand for proteases in this region. Furthermore, growing demand for cheese, beverages, and other food products in the European region including countries such as the U.K, Germany, and France is supporting the growth of the proteases market.