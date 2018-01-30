In the age of smartphones and virtual apps, it seems kids nowadays are focusing the entirety of their time on such devices. While such means of enjoyment and passing time have their own benefits, one should not forget the various ramifications they can bring with them as well. Constantly looking onto the artificial lights of handheld devices can result in weakening eyes quite early on for younger kids.

This is why for younger children, it is highly recommended to look towards alternative toys – ones that not only capture their attention but also expand their creativity and thinking skills. Premium Joy’s Foam Building Blocks Set is often described to be exactly this. Created using the highest quality foam, these building blocks are able to intrigue and excite kids with their bright colors and shapes.

Kids can use these blocks to create shapes and build structures, which is a great way to enhance their creativity. Sitting back and viewing the various structures one’s child creates using their imagination is truly a joy of parenting that should not be missed on.

Unlike handheld devices and mobile phones that are quite easy to drop and break, these blocks are incredibly soft, as they are made from using foam of an exceptional quality. Furthermore, they are easy to grab and hold, and cannot harm the kid in any way. Their smooth texture also ensures that they can be packed conveniently once playtime is over.

High durability also means parents do not have to constantly replace the toy because it kept on breaking. These non-smelling and safe foam blocks are a very good alternative to wood or plastic that can cause a lot of issues and safety hazards, especially for kids who below the edge of 3 years of age. Foam building blocks have been known to not only intrigue young kids, but also give them the proper toy they need to exercise their creativity in a safe and healthy way.

The product can be viewed and purchased from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Foam-Building-Blocks-Set-Kids/dp/B0746DC9V2

About Premium Joy:

Premium Joy is provides various different toys and items for kids that are created with safety, durability and enjoyment in mind. Each of their products is able to intrigue kids, while also giving them the chance to have an enjoyable playtime. Their latest foam building blocks for kids have gotten a lot of traction for being high quality.