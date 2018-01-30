The jewellery industry has a significant role to play in the country’s overall economy. We are looking for a positive outcome from the budget. We hope that the Budget 2018 is industry friendly. Overall, an impactful budget will be the one that takes into consideration several important factors that impact consumers and retailers such as individual taxes, import and export duty etc. Firstly, we are looking forward to reduction of tax on individuals to increase consumer spending. Tax rate cuts may encourage individuals to work, save, and invest. Secondly, Government spending must be streamlined further reducing wasteful expenditure. Federal spending is taking an increasing share of the productive resources in the economy. Lower government spending frees economic resources for investment in the private sector, which improves consumer wealth. Finally, the central government should increase budgetary allocation for infrastructure and industrial growth, to boost employment opportunities.

– Sunay Gandhi, Founder and CEO, Pristine Fire.