The latest report on Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by Infinium Global Research gives complete coverage of the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by type (Mobile ultrasound devices, handheld ultrasound devices) by application (Cardiovascular, Gastro,) in terms of key trends, market size, forecast and CAGR growth over the period of 2016 to 2022. In addition, the study covers deep dive into key product and applications trends in the regional markets of Portable Ultrasound Devices such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America over the short run and long run.

The global portable ultrasound devices market is expected to reach around USD 7.0 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Nowadays, Modern ultrasound imaging is a relatively simple concept that is made reality by sophisticated technology. High frequency sounds waves, usually 1-20 MHz (8), are transmitted into the body, encountering tissue, organs, fluid, gas, and bone. As these waves travel along, they are both absorbed and reflected by the different materials and interfaces within the human body. Some of the reflections, or echoes, return back to the transmitter. The amplitude of the returning reflections is determined by the change in impedance between mediums. It is important to note that ultrasound imaging does not involve radiation and has proven to be safe to use on humans. No patient has ever suffered serious injury from a non-contrast enhancing ultrasound exam.

Rapid technological advancements coupled with huge investments in the healthcare sector and support from governments and private organizations for the research and development resulting in innovation and introduction of portable medical devices. Growing incidence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare fuelled the growth of portable ultrasound devices. The rising demand for home healthcare and point of care diagnostics have led to the introduction of these portable ultrasound devices into the market. These devices can be folded into a small package whenever there is a need for transportation. In addition, these devices can be connected to computer to view digitally generated images and send directly to the clinician for further treatment. Portable ultrasound devices help patients minimizing their cost of treatment by avoiding their traveling to hospitals. The technology has progressed to the point where there is little difference between the high-end portable devices and the low-end cart-based systems when performing typical exams. These are some of the driving factors fueling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Company Profiles

• GE Healthcare

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• FUJIFILM – Sonosite

• Signostics

Key topics covered:

1. Scope of the report

2. Executive summary

3. Qualitative analysis

4. Global portable ultrasound devices market, by type of device, 2015 – 2022

5. Global portable ultrasound devices market, by type of application, 2015 – 2022

6. Contract portable ultrasound devices market, by Geography, 2015 – 2022

7. Company Profiles

