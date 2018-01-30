Piston Market 2018

Global Piston Market Information Report by Material (Steel, Aluminum), By Coating (Thermal Barrier, Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubricating, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and By Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

A piston is an important component of automobile internal combustion engine, which transfers power within the cylinder of vehicle and delivers energy to the crankshaft after each power stroke during the cycle of an engine.

The booming automotive industry is directly leading to the growth of the piston market. High end-bikes require a double engine cylinder consisting of two pistons. Therefore, the increase in demand of high end automobiles is leading to the increase in demand of pistons. Light weight pistons help in achieving fuel efficiency in automobile users. Thus, the rapid increase in the fuel prices is leading to the increased use of light weight pistons, thereby leading to the growth of the market.

Key Players:

The key players of global piston market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.), Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Arias Pistons Ltd (U.K.), Shandong BinzhouBohai Piston Co., Ltd. (China), Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. (U.S.), Ming Shun Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan), Ross Racing Pistons (U.S.), Shriram Pistons and Rings ltd. (India) and others..

Study Objectives of Piston Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global piston market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyse the global piston market based on various tools such as Supply Chain Analysis, and Porter’s Five Force Analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market segmented on the basis of materials, applications and by regions

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global piston market

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the highest with the increasing number of vehicles in developing nations such as India and China. The growth of the piston market in the Asia-Pacific region is due to the increasing per capita income of the individuals here, which is leading to the adoption of high-end automobiles, thus increasing the use of pistons. Prevalence of major automobile manufacturers in the region is also contributing to the growth of the piston market.

The report for Global Piston market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

