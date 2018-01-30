Culinary experts and even Perth Knife Sharpening, have put forward suggestions on handling and maintaining the quality of kitchen knives, from using the right knife for the right job to maintenance techniques.

Shannon Fryer, Operations Manager at House of Knives, mentions that incorrect usage of a knife for the wrong task is one of the most common mistakes committed by cooks. Using a knife to cut something that it was not made for could dull its blade. For example, using a butter knife to cut meat would not only be ineffective, it could also damage the blade.

Incorrectly Handling Knives

Frequently washing knives in a dishwasher lowers the quality of the material, according to Fryer. Dishwashing detergents can be abrasive for knives and the spinning motion of the dishwasher can chip or scratch the blade.

As knives are used every day by chefs and home cooks, they become dull. According to Shannon Fryer, a dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp knife. A dull knife forces the cook to apply more pressure, using force instead of the sharpness of the knife to cut. The more pressure applied to a dull knife, the more chance of it slipping, which may cause cuts to the hand or fingers.

Many assume that a sharpening rod is used to sharpen a knife; however, it is only used to realign the knife’s blade. Fryer recommends that chefs and home cooks should contact a professional knife sharpener in order to sharpen their knives the right way.

Sharpen Knives at Perth Knife Sharpening

Perth Knife Sharpening uses professional knife sharpening tools to restore the knife’s blade quality. Depending on the level of wear on a knife, the company’s sharpening specialists assess which tool is most suitable. They use leather-honing strops and belt-driven water-cooled sharpening systems. At Perth Knife Sharpening, dull knives are restored to their razor sharp mirror finish edge.

About Perth Knife Sharpening

Perth Knife Sharpening provides quality mobile blade sharpening service to restaurants and households within the greater Perth region. The company specialises in sharpening kitchen knives, scissors and chisels.

