[Canning Vale, 30/01/2018] – Evidence from various studies suggests that classroom ergonomics affects the class performance and overall well-being of students. Inside the classroom, adjustments in desks and chairs presented significant changes in the students’ behaviour and participation.

Ergonomic Adjustments in the Classroom

A study conducted by Deakin University researchers looked at the impact of classroom ergonomics on secondary school students.

Sixty-nine percent of secondary school students reported having improvements in productivity. The study is the first of its kind to investigate the effects of ergonomic adjustments in the classroom and goes some way to proving that ergonomic furniture in school is feasible in increasing concentration and productivity.

Comfortable and Functional Furniture

Office Line provides ergonomic student chairs for kindergartens, schools and colleges.

According to the company: “We meet the market’s demands by supplying Australian schools with exceptionally high-quality ergonomic school chairs. Our collection of stackable chairs, stools and swivel chairs are designed to improve learning by helping to relieve students from the physical and mental strain of sitting for extended periods of time.”

One of their award-winning products, the EN chair, is ergonomically designed to encourage good posture and increase concentration in the classroom. Office Line also carries a variety of chairs with metal bases and upholstered seats that educators can choose from depending on the specific needs of the classroom.

About Office Line

Established in 1988, Office Line is a Perth-based company that has been providing schools of different educational levels with high-quality, ergonomic furniture. They base their service on their understanding of the needs of Australia’s education sector. Apart from student chairs, they also supply a selection of student desks, office chairs and workstations.

