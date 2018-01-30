National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the autonomous agency of the Government of India, responsible for construction and management of the Highways Network in India, is committed to provide the best world-class facilities to highway users while travelling on National Highways of India.

The NHAI works under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the dynamic leadership of honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highway.Apart from constructing National Highways at unparalleled rapid speed, it’s also working relentlessly on providing various facilities/amenities for the convenience of highway users. One more step towards this will be added by NHAI on 26th January when it will launch its ambitious project – Highway Nest (Mini) on 26th January 2018 on more than 50 locations on the occasion of the Republic Day.

NHAI is determined to improve the highway driving experience in India and to achieve these ambitious targets, it is integrating Information Technology in the life cycle of Highways. Few of the efforts initiated by NHAI include:

• Electronic Toll Collection (ETC)

• Advance Emergency Traffic Incident Management

• Construction of Wayside Amenities @ 40-50 KMs

• Hitech Monitoring/Planning, Operation and Maintenance of National Highways

Making Toll Payment Simple and Easier

NHAI with its persistent efforts has made Electronic Tolling operational on its 383 Toll Plazas, (with at least one dedicated ETC lane) in less than a year. The aim is to convert all the Toll Plazas lanes Electronic Tolling enabled.

The National Highways Authority of India has already launched FASTag, a Radio Frequency Identification sticker/tag for Electronic Toll Collection system. The Mobile app facilitates the availability of FASTags for electronic toll collection, making it possible to buy or recharge FASTags online and the offline purchase & recharge can be done through Common Services Centres/Banks point of sales set up near Toll Plazas. FASTag sticker/tag has already been fixed on more than One Million vehicles in the short span of less than a year.

The NHAI is also conducting a pilot study on GPS tolling between Delhi to Mumbai, which will pave the way toward open the Tolling in India i.e. the distance based Tolling through software, which will help in eliminating the actual toll plaza infrastructure completely.

NHAI’s efforts are serving to achieve the vision of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s to build a cashless economy, NHAI has been working on installation and efficient execution of electronic toll collection infrastructure at all the toll plazas under its jurisdiction.

Emergency Traffic Incident Management System on National Highways

NHAI is set to roll out a top-notch Emergency Traffic Incident Management System (TIMS) on the National Highways. This system will enable the best possible emergency infrastructural facilities on the highways. The aim is to position the ambulances within every 40-50kms of distance making it possible for them to respond to an accident within 15 minutes of it being informed on a national accident helpline and it will be monitored through GPS.

The first phase of the IMS will be rolled out soon in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh National Highways. The facilities under this system will include:

• A two/four-bedded ambulance with medical recovery systems

• Cranes

• Patrolling Vehicles

The NHAI is also setting up a Toll Plazas’ Call Center Helpline – 1033 for the convenience of the highway users through its company IHMCL. This 24X7 unique toll-free helpline will help in providing relief to numerous distressed road users by assisting them with vital help during the times of emergencies on the Highways. It will be a Toll-Free Universal Access Number and the single point of contact for highway users in case of an accident, any other emergencies, reporting of highway obstruction issues and more.

The NHAI is also constructing Central Command and Control Centre at HQ NHAI to monitor, control and ensure safety on highways.

(High) Wayside Amenities

The NHAI is implementing its ambitious plan of developing the top-notch highway amenities along with the road for the users. This plan includes:

• Highway Nest (Mini)

• Highway Village

• Highway Nest

The NHAI is developing a network of amenities along the highways which will provide outstanding amenities to the Highway users. These amenities would give adequate rest and refreshment the commuters such as car during their journeys. It intends to provide standardized and hygienic facilities to commuter all along their path. These facilities shall have hygienic food courts/ Dhabas, clean and usable toilets/washroom, facility for a short stay, facilities for minor vehicle maintenance, and fuel pumps etc. all for the benefit of the highway users. The NHAI will be launching its Highway Nest (Mini) with all these facilities on 26th January 2018, in more than 50 locations on the occasion of the Republic Day.

The NHAI’s ambitious wayside amenities project’s another leg is Highway Village. The NHAI has already set the call for participation of the private players in developing these amenities at 183 locations along national highways initially. These amenities will provide rest and refreshment for highway users during their journey, where they can avail the facilities such as parking for cars, buses and trucks, restaurant/food court, dhaba, fuel station, minor repair shop, restrooms and dormitories, kiosks with miscellaneous sundry items etc . at every 50 kms. The Honourable Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari has already unveiled the logo for ‘Highway Village’ and ‘Highway Nest’.

The amenities and facilities on a smaller area (less than 5 acres) will be developed with the brand name of Highway Nest. The NHAI is giving the golden opportunity to the farmers owning 2-5 acres of land along the national highways can now develop their land parcels into a Highway Nest. They will have the facilities like good food, clean toilets and resting places highway users. The NHAI will allow access to these facilities from highways and help landowners get the land use changed from ‘agriculture’ to ‘commercial’ category. The aim is to build such facilities within every 40 km and the NHAI has set the target of developing 700-800 such facilities in the next one and a half years.

High-end Monitoring and Maintenance of Highways

Earlier, the NHAI signed a MoU with ISRO for satellite mapping of the highways, and now to make it more effective they are ready to deploy Drones to monitor the highways construction program, to ensure the speed and quality of the construction of the roads in the country.

The Honorable Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari said that the ministry has decided to deploy satellites and drones to ensure proper implementation of highways construction program as well as tree plantation drive.

The NHAI has been emphasizing on the need for a modern, digitalized road asset management system for roads, the Road Asset Management System (RAMS) serves the purpose. RAMS, which is being developed for all National Highways in India, is a modern management system that will use GAGAN and BHUVAN satellite systems to prepare a 360-degree mapping of road assets. This system will help in facilitating the timely repairs/maintenance of roads, formulation of Detailed Project Reports and more.

Highway operation Division

The NHAI efforts towards the sustainable growth will ensure that Indian National Highway network will develop and touch new heights. The NHAI is also determined to improve the Highway Operations for rendering world-class services to the highway users. The NHAI Chairman Shri Deepak Kumar has also assured that his team will try their level best to achieve this and to achieve this ambitious goal the NHAI has created a new Highway Operations Division. The Highway Operations Division focuses on all the non-commercial Highway Operational activities to make sure the efficient network utilization and provide hassle-free services.

NHAI’s efficient, and dedicated officer Shri Akhilesh Srivastava, CGM(Highway Operation & IT), is in charge of all these projects the Electronic Tolling, Wayside Amenities, Road Safety & Security, Traffic Incident Management System, Helpline, Tracking of Ambulance, Cranes on Highways, Highway Traffic Management System, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Road lighting, Wi-Fi and other modern amenities on National Highways.

The NHAI Chairman Shri Deepak Kumar said that NHAI will strive hard to achieve these ambitious targets in time bound manner.