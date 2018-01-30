The climate for interior designers in the US and Canada is healthy and continuously growing, especially in the residential design sector. Mydoma Studio helps designers manage their market’s growth with software that allows them to streamline and organize their design processes.

[OTTAWA, 1/30/2018] – Interior designers in the US and Canada have seen an increase in employment and demand in recent years. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ projection puts the employment rate growth of interior designers at 5 percent from 2016 to 2026.

The Current Climate of the Interior Design Market

The American Society of Interior Designers’ (ASID) 2015/2016 Outlook and State of the Industry report says interior design sales topped $8.6 billion, and the dollar value of products dictated by American and Canadian designers has reached $68.5 billion. The total number of interior designers have also increased by more than 10,000 in 2012 while design firms have grown by 13,257.

ASID’s Interior Design Billings Index Q3 Report found slight changes in the numbers. The report attributes the decrease in demand in September 2017 to Hurricane Harvey. However, ASID says that it must be considered an indication of a turn in building markets. On the contrary, there will be a more robust growth in the overall spending expected in the broader economy, which will continue over the next six months.

The third quarter billings also reflected positive results and a high demand for residential design services. Billings for design firms which have expertise in single-family and multi-family setups have shown continuous growth since December 2016.

Client and Project Management

Mydoma offers a project management software specifically for interior designers. The software’s features help manage the design process by uploading digital mood boards and client shopping lists, upload contracts, and instant messaging between the designer and their clients.

The software also lets designers organize large projects according to the clients’ preferences, where all pertinent information is stored in one place.

About Mydoma

To learn more about the software, visit https://www.mydomastudio.com