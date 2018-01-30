The report presents the market potential of seven major pipeline drugs meant for the treatment of migraine. These seven drugs that fall in the various categories of Ergotamines, Anti 5-HT Receptor Agonists and Anti-CGRPs by mechanism of action have been recognized as being clinically effective in migraine treatment. Expected to be launched in the market within the next 4-5 years, these seven potential drugs are likely to bring about major changes in the way migraine is treated globally.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market by assessing the potential of the seven drugs that will be launched in the near future. Also, the report assesses the results of various clinical trials undertaken for each of the seven drugs, the product profile, description and regulatory phase of each of the seven drugs. Also, 7Ps Analysis (Patent, Phase, Pathway, Patient, Physician, Payer, Partner) has been done for each of the seven drugs to present the current perspective.

Over the recent years, the Migraine Drugs market is growing rapidly due to rising prevalence of migraine patients around the world. Globally, the growth of Migraine Drugs market is driven by rising awareness regarding migraine and available treatments.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market Assessment: Industry Analysis, Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials, Market Potential – Forecast to 2022”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 14.48% during 2017– 2022, chiefly driven by Rising Consumption of Unhealthy Food coupled with Unmet Need By the present Migraine Drugs. The report titled “Migraine Pipeline Drugs Market Assessment: Industry Analysis, Pipeline Review, Clinical Trials, Market Potential – Forecast to 2022” also analyzes the overall sizing, growth and forecast of Migraine Drugs Market By Type (Acute and Prophylaxis) for the global market as well as for countries including United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, Italy and Germany.

