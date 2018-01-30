Introduction of microwave integrated circuits majorly aimed at conducting government-sponsored activities pertaining to military applications. Technological advancements in semiconductor industry led to further introduction of microwave monolithic integrated circuits influencing and enabling an enhanced microwave circuit design for military systems. In addition to this, microwave monolithic integrated circuits have applications in commercial and consumer markets as well. These microwave monolithic integrated circuits enable an efficient satellite communication, airborne radar systems etc. to increase its application range in communications, homeland security scanners, imaging and sensors industries.

The small size of microwave monolithic integrated circuits has enabled its mass production resulting into the proliferation of high frequency devices such as cellular phones. The increasing demand of these devices directly increases the demand of microwave monolithic integrated circuits as well.

Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market: Drivers and Restraints

Microwave monolithic integrated circuits provides higher reliability and enhanced reproducibility when compared with conventional integrated circuits. In addition to this, microwave monolithic integrated circuits enables multi-octave operation and these circuits are compact in size and light in weight. These enhanced features of microwave monolithic integrated circuits over conventional integrated circuits are the key drivers increasing the adoption of microwave monolithic integrated circuits. Furthermore, the increased applications of microwave monolithic integrated circuits, because of functioning over higher frequency range microwave range, also drives the growth of microwave monolithic integrated circuits. The increasing adoption is further complimented by the reduction in costs of microwave monolithic integrated circuits.

The on-going research and technological developments will also increase the adoption of microwave monolithic integrated circuits globally.

The processing complexity required in the manufacturing of microwave monolithic integrated circuits on a compact circuit is restraining its implementation for short and medium sized vendors with limited technological resources.

Adoption of microwave monolithic integrated circuits functioning on SiGe BiCMOS technology is increasing rapidly with innovations in technology.

Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market: Market Segmentation

Global Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market can be divided into the following segments – based on technology type, IC type and applications.

Segmentation on basis of Technology Type for Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market:

GaAs technology – In this type the microwave monolithic integrated circuits are fabricated using gallium arsenide. Originally microwave monolithic integrated circuits were fabricated using this technology. Majority of vendors adopt GaAs technology in their microwave monolithic integrated circuits

Si Technology – In this type the, microwave monolithic integrated circuits are fabricated by using silicon. Microwaves monolithic integrated circuits functioning in silicon technology provides a faster functioning transistor. The fabrication cost of these are also less compared to that of GaAs. This has led to transition from GaAs type adoption to Si type adoption of microwave monolithic integrated circuits

Segmentation on basis of IC Type for Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market:

The major segments of Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits market on basis of IC Type include:

Small Integrated Circuits

Medium Integrated Circuits

Large Integrated Circuits

Segmentation on basis of Application forMicrowave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market:

The major segments of Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits market on basis of applications include:

Consumer Electronics

IT and telecommunications

Automation

Aerospace

Defense

Others

Global Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Market Technology Regional Overview

North America is the most dominant region in the global microwave monolithic integrated circuits market. The region comprises of the maximum number of major players vending microwave monolithic integrated circuits. North America is followed by APAC as APAC experiences an increasing number of emerging players in the market. China is expected to be the key country influencing the microwave monolithic integrated circuit market in APAC region.

Global Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits Key Players

Some of the major Microwave Monolithic Integrated Circuits global players include NXP Semiconductors, Texaas Instruments, Fujitsu limited, Cree Incorporated, OSRAM opto semiconductors, Qorvo, Ya Guang microwave technologies, Avago Technologies1, Freescale, MACOM, RF integration.