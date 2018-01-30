Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global Metal Stamping Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Metal Stamping:

Gestamp

Magna

Diehl

Martinrea International

CIE Automotive

Interplex

Shiloh Industries, Inc.

KFM Kingdom

Xin Peng Industry

Trans-Matic

Kapco

Kenmode

Metrican.

T.Yamaichi

D&H Industries

According to the Type, the market is segmented as

Blanking Process

Embossing Process

Bending Process

Coining Process

Flanging Process

According to the Application, the market is segmented as

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Other

Table of Contents

Global Metal Stamping Market Research Report 2018

1 Metal Stamping Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Stamping

1.2 Metal Stamping Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Metal Stamping Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Metal Stamping Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Blanking Process

1.2.4 Embossing Process

1.2.5 Bending Process

1.2.6 Coining Process

1.2.7 Flanging Process

1.3 Global Metal Stamping Segment by Application

1.3.1 Metal Stamping Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Metal Stamping Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Metal Stamping Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Metal Stamping (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Metal Stamping Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Metal Stamping Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

