If you are searching for a marquee for your home or business in Perth, invest in a product that will last a long time. The up-front cost will be more expensive than the usual throw-away models that litter home improvement stores, but because of its durability, it will actually save you money in the long run while at the same time ensuring you have a reliable marquee throughout for whenever you need it. When it comes to finding a marquee for sale in Perth, there are various types and models available, depending on your size and usage requirements. The key is to purchase gazebos from suppliers that have many years of experience in manufacturing high-quality pop-ups and tents and have a team that can discuss your requirements and make a recommendation based on their industry experience.

Defender marquee

This type of marquee is easy to set up and use in less than sixty seconds, with no need for special tools. Whether you are going to have a barbecue or a birthday party, you can purchase this marquee for sale in Perth. Because this is a free-standing marquee with adjustable height legs, you can set the height of the roof based on your preference. If you want to use this marquee for promotion, you can have it custom branded and produced in your corporate colours. Ensure that the manufacturer uses the latest printing technology to produce the branding in high-quality and sharp resolution on the roof and side walls.

Force marquee

This commercial model comes in three popular sizes to suit various needs: 3×3 m, 3×4.5 and 3x6m. These pop up outdoor tents can be used for weddings and other commercial applications. The frames are made of commercial grade aluminium extrusion. With its its 8-year frame warranty, this is one of the best marquees for sale in Perth.

Typhoon marquee

The Typhoon marquee offers the sturdiest frame of all, with heavy duty commercial aluminium and large robust extrusions. You can use these in corporate events, school events and for other similar commercial and industrial uses. Some manufacturers will provide up to a 24-year frame warranty for exceptional peace of mind. With twin rib strength and high-grade aluminium, these combine to become one of the most robust models you can find.