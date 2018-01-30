Market Research Future published a research report on “Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Research Report- Forecast 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global Paper & paperboard packaging Market Information by Type (Corrugated Boxes, Boxboard, and Paper bags), by Grade (Folding boxboard, Solid bleached sulfate, White line chipboard, Coated unbleached kraft board and others), by Application (Personal care, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Paper and paperboard packaging are thick paper based materials used for wrapping and packing products. It can easily be cut, molded and shaped and is highly light in weight. Growing demand from food industry is the major driving factor of the paper & paperboard market. Additionally, growing consumer awareness for sustainable packaging techniques and recyclability of paper and paperboard packaging are also another major driving factor of this market. However, availability of other cheaper alternatives may hamper this market. The Paper & paperboard packaging market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6% by 2022.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1894

Regional Analysis of Global Paper & paperboard packaging Market

Asia-Pacific region dominates the market for the Paper & paperboard packaging, region. Countries like China, India and Japan are marked with rising disposable income and change in preferences & lifestyle. This has led to increase in consumption of ready to eat meals and packaged foods increasing the demand for such packaging. Also significant growth in electronics industry have a positive impact on the paper & paperboard packaging market. This region is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of global paper & paperboard packaging market report include- International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc., RockTenn Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Metsa Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc. and Cascades Inc.

Ask for your specific company profile and country level customization on reports.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/paper-paperboard-packaging-market-1894