The global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market in 2015 experienced the leadership of players such as TenCate, Milliken & Company, W.L. Gore and Associates, and National Safety Apparel. Their total share of around 35% of the global market shows a great deal of prominent for these players despite being a part of a highly fragmented market.

According to a research report released by Transparency Market Research, the degree of competition within the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is expected to be high and remain high over the coming years. A large number of globally prominent players dominate multiple regions in the market, especially Europe and North America. Quality standards are extremely high in this market and all players are locked in competition to provide superior products. At the same time, large portions of the revenue from the otherwise fragmented market are taken up by the prominent players through brand popularity and the formation and maintenance of long-term contracts. The global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% within a forecast period from 2016 to 2024, in terms of value. In 2015, this market had checked in at US$954.6 mn and by the end of 2024, it is expected to reach US$1.67 bn.

Military Bodies Up their Demand for Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics

“Defense and military have always been the greater users of law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics over the years. It is, after all, military personnel who are consistently exposed to harmful environments and battle threats. To combat these situations, the military is always in need of the latest equipment, protective gear and clothing, and weapons to defend themselves and to succeed in their operations. The clothing therefore being a heavy influencer of how military personnel can act or react, governments have made significant investments towards utilizing advanced materials and production tech to optimize their defense sector,” states a TMR analyst. The growing military sectors in several key countries is therefore, a primary driver of the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market.

Cost Plays Heavy Hand against Global Law Enforcement and Firefighting Protective Clothing Fabrics Market

One of the key factors restraining the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is the very high costs associated with these fabrics. In comparison to traditional material, these fabrics undergo a much more complicated and intense series of weaving, chemical additions, and regulation-mandated testing. Moreover, the leading technologies and software used in the global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market are all proprietary and very expensive, thus adding to an already high capital required to set up in this market, thus deterring new entrants from it. The global law enforcement and firefighting protective clothing fabrics market is also being stifled by the overall lack of support and enforcement of norms and regulations by the governments of emerging economies. Despite the presence of several standards and laws, many reasons make it difficult for these mandates to be efficiently enforced across nations. This scenario is expected to change over the coming years.

