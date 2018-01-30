Latest industry research report on: India Off-grid Energy Storage Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Energy storage systems store surplus electricity that can be used during power shortages, blackouts, and peak hours of demand. Off-grid energy storage systems are decentralized structures designed for standalone power and help consumers in remote locations. These systems complement diesel generators or intermittent renewables sources by providing backup during low voltage or power outages.
Technavios analysts forecast the off-grid energy storage market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1331134
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the off-grid energy storage market in India for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and exclude aftermarket.
Technavio’s report, Off-Grid Energy storage market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331134/off-grid-energy-storage-in-india-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
Delta Electronics
Exide Industries
NEC Energy Solutions
Su-Kam Power Systems
Other prominent vendors
ABB
Amara Raja
Luminous Power Technologies
Panasonic India
Saft
Samsung SDI
Schneider Electric
Trojan Battery Company
Market driver
Need for electrification
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High capital requirement
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331134/off-grid-energy-storage-in-india-market-research-reports
Market trend
Need for reducing CO2 emissions
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments