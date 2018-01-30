Shade tents are popular nowadays because of the outdoor comfort and protection that they provide to users outdoors. These tents are easy to bring to any location, easy to set up, and quick to pack away without the need for any specialised tools. Instant shade tents are also much more versatile than traditional peg and pole style tents. You will save time and space by investing in high quality shade tents for your events that are compact to store /transport and simple to use.

However just like any other product, not all tents are created equal. You have probably seen cheap tents that disintegrate in a gentle breeze or collapse in substantial rain. On the other hand, there are some extremely costly options that do not provide value for money. So how do you make the right choice? Consider these tips on choosing the best shade tents for your needs:

Easy to set up

Shade tents should be convenient to set up for any outdoor event in any location. Purchase shade tents that can be put up in a matter of a few minutes. Buy from a manufacturer that uses the latest instant folding tent technology.

Easy to transport

A shade tent should be easy to pack after use. Ask the supplier if the marquee kit has a wheeled frame bag for ease of transport to any location. One that folds down compact as a one-piece frame is ideal.

Colour of your choice

This option is recommended especially for companies that intend to use shade tents as promotional exhibit and community attractions. You’ll want a tent that is true to your brand—something that people will associate with your products and services. The best tent suppliers offer custom colours to fit exactly with your corporate branding requirements.

Side wall option

Side walls for shade tents are utilised for two reasons: to shield people from the rain and sun, and to post your brand even on the sides of the tent. You can ask reputable suppliers if they produce shade tents with side walls. Sidewalls also add additional shade protection, especially when the sun is lower in the sky.

High-quality materials

Always check the stability and durability of the frames and roofing materials used. Some of the best models of shade tents have larger extrusions and internal twin rib reinforcements. Before making a decision, confirm with the manufacturer or supplier if their tent designs include reinforced struts.