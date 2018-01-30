• Hero Electronix & Hero FinCorp have been long standing partners and continue to support Shiva Keshavan’s participation at international luge championships

New Delhi, January 2018: Hero Electronix and Hero FinCorp , part of the $10 billion Hero Group, today announced that they are proud to sponsor luge athlete Shiva Keshavan – the fastest Asian on ice – at PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018. Hero Electronix and Hero FinCorp have been supporting Shiva for the last couple of years as he participated and won several medals at international luge championships. His most recent win was a Gold at Asian Luge Championships at Alternberg, Germany in December 2017 where he retained his title with a time of 55.60 seconds.

Shiva Keshavan, the first and only Indian to represent India in the sport of Luge, made his Olympic debut in Nagano in 1998 and will be participating in his sixth Olympics games at PyeongChang, a feat shared by only two other Indians. Shiva has won several medals for India over the years – four Asian gold medals, four silver medals, and two bronze medals – and currently holds the Asian speed record.

Mr. Ujjwal Munjal, Founder-Director, Hero Electronix says, “Shiva’s story is truly awe-inspiring and his passion inspiring. He exemplifies pursuing the uncharted path and has made strides in a sport like Luge, where he has been the sole participant from India for decades. His exceptional passion for the sport resonated strongly with our vision for Hero Electronix, which is to invest behind differentiated engineering-led businesses. Hero Electronix is proud of its association with Shiva and salutes his sportsmanship and wish him the best as he prepares to represent India.”

Mr. Abhimanyu Munjal, Jt. Managing Director & CEO, Hero FinCorp says, “Shiva’s persistence and tenacity has enabled him to perform at the highest levels with world beating performances. He has brought awareness of the sport of luge in India and contributed immensely to its development here. He is a role model for people looking to tread a differentiated path and building their futures on the back of their dreams and hard work. Similar philosophy and practices resonate with all of us at Hero FinCorp, and indeed are the reasons that within a short span of time we have achieved significant growth in terms of size of asset book, scale of operations and overall shareholder value creation. Hero FinCorp and I are very proud of our association with Shiva and wish him the best as he prepares to represent India at the 2018 Winter Olympics”.

Shiva Keshavan says, “Representing India at Winter Olympics is a huge responsibility and an even bigger honor. I am overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from not only my countrymen but from people across the globe. I want to thank Hero Electronix and Ujjwal as well as Hero FinCorp and Abhimanyu. If it weren’t for the support of my sponsors and well-wishers I wouldn’t be doing what I am doing right now.”

About Hero Electronix

The New Delhi based Hero Electronix is the Hero Group’s maiden venture into the Electronics and Technology sector. Hero Electronix is focused on building engineering led businesses in the technology and electronics space. Through a mix of strategic and greenfield investments, as well as global partnerships, Hero Electronix is aiming to build scaled innovation-led businesses. Formed in 2015, the company acquired majority stake in MyBox Technologies, India’s leading set-top box manufacturer, the same year. In 2016, the company entered the semiconductor engineering domain with a majority investment in Tessolve, a global silicon services enterprise.

About Hero FinCorp

Finance Made Easy. Three simple words, that drive India’s next generation ultra-lean credit champion – Hero FinCorp. Today, Hero FinCorp is one of India’s fastest growing NBFCs, with over 2 million customers, 2400+ touch points, nationwide presence at 1000+ locations, as it disburses a loan every 30 seconds. On the corporate lending front, Hero FinCorp has forged extremely strong relationships with over 2000 high growth companies. Driven by technology, fueled by innovation and equipped with a vibrant spirit of meritocracy, Hero FinCorp is a passionate group of more than 3700 people working towards one mission – ‘fulfill the dreams of a billion Indians’.

for further details please contact:

Neelesh Jayant

neelesh.j@firstpartners.in