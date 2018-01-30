Bathrooms and More offers a range of stunning, elegant stone top vanity units ideal for any sized bathroom. Tasteful and practical, they come in a variety of beautiful finishes.

[BIRKENHEAD, 1/30/2018] – Bathrooms and More Store is a Birkenhead based business offering a range of bathroom fittings and furniture. They have a selection of gorgeous stone top vanities ideal for any sized bathroom. Tasteful, elegant and practical, they come in a variety of beautiful finishes.

Bathrooms and More range of stone top vanity units are available in marble, quartz and travertine. They also have a selection of painted units, with their choice of either a ceramic, marble or stone basin.

Single Basin Units

Bathrooms and More’s single basin stone top units feature a sturdy, durable vanity unit made from solid oak. Customers can choose from a variety of sizes and designs, each with a different configuration of drawers and cabinets. The size of the vanity units range from 55cm to 126 cm in length.

After choosing their vanity unit, customers can then pick from a selection of stone tops, including travertine, quartz and marble. Colours range from pure white to cream, to black. They can also mix and match their basin and fixtures, and choose from either stone or ceramic.

Double Basin Units

Bathrooms and More also offers double basin units ideal for larger bathrooms. Perfect for the master bedroom en-suite bathroom, double basin units offer a practical solution for vanities shared by more than one person.

Each double basin unit can be fully customised – clients can choose from vanities ranging from 123cm to 142cm in length, with their choice of stone top and basin. These twin vanity units are also a convenient storage solution for toiletries and other bathroom essentials.

Small Vanity Units

Ideal for small bathrooms such as guest bathrooms or bathrooms found in flats, Bathrooms and More offer compact vanity units that are just 50cm to 65cm in width. These units fit neatly into nearly any space.

The Bathrooms and More Store offers a 14 day money back guarantee and free delivery on all stone top vanity units.

About Bathrooms and More

Bathrooms and More Store is a company based in Birkenhead. With over ten years of experience in the bathroom and furniture business, each piece of furniture is hand chosen from leading suppliers in the UK.

For more information, visit https://www.bathroomsandmorestore.co.uk.