Latest industry research report on: Global Specialty Surfactants Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Specialty surfactants are surface-active agents used in emulsifying, wetting, dispersing, cleaning, and for foaming in anti-foaming agents. They are also used in applications such as paints, cosmetics, adhesives, detergents, fabric softeners, inks, and biocides. Specialty surfactants are primarily used to decrease the surface tension in between two interfaces such as liquid-gas, liquid-liquid, and liquid-solid. They have multiple functions and are more effective than commodity surfactants.
Technavios analysts forecast the global specialty surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2017-2021.
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1331111
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty surfactants market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Specialty Surfactants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Request For Table of Contents @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331111/global-specialty-surfactants-market-research-reports/toc
Key vendors
BASF
Evonik Industries
P&G Chemicals
Stepan Company
The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
Akzo Nobel
Arkema
Ashland
GEO
Innospec
Pilot Chemical
Market driver
Growing personal care industry in emerging economies
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1331111/global-specialty-surfactants-market-research-reports
Market challenge
Increasing competition from vegetable-based surfactants
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Declining demand from developed economies
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
Recent Comments