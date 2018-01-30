Latest industry research report on: Global Specialty Surfactants Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Specialty surfactants are surface-active agents used in emulsifying, wetting, dispersing, cleaning, and for foaming in anti-foaming agents. They are also used in applications such as paints, cosmetics, adhesives, detergents, fabric softeners, inks, and biocides. Specialty surfactants are primarily used to decrease the surface tension in between two interfaces such as liquid-gas, liquid-liquid, and liquid-solid. They have multiple functions and are more effective than commodity surfactants.

Technavios analysts forecast the global specialty surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global specialty surfactants market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Specialty Surfactants Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Evonik Industries

P&G Chemicals

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

Ashland

GEO

Innospec

Pilot Chemical

Market driver

Growing personal care industry in emerging economies

Market challenge

Increasing competition from vegetable-based surfactants

Market trend

Declining demand from developed economies

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

