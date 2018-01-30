Latest industry research report on: Global Shower Heads and Systems Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Bathroom components used for shower purposes, including heads and systems, are considered as the target product. Shower heads are available in different installation types, finishes, materials, and designs. The shower systems comprise of panel shower systems and non-panel systems. The global shower heads and systems market has an immense potential to grow in the coming decade. This market possesses intense competition as enormous brands are competing to gain market shares.

Technavios analysts forecast the global shower heads and systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shower heads and systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Shower Heads and Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Kohler

LIXIL Group

Masco Corporation

Spectrum Brands

Rexnord Corporation

Vigo Industries

Other prominent vendors

akdyusa.com

BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY

Elements of Design

Eczacba

Hindware Homes

Jaquar

Kingston Brass

Roca Sanitario

Wenzhou Rozin Sanitary Wares

Fortune Brands Home & Security

water pik

Market driver

Product innovation and wide product assortment

Market challenge

Increase in raw material and labor costs

Market trend

Growing online sales of shower heads and systems

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

